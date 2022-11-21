The little bird shouldn't be too hard to find.

Rookidee is a Flying-type Pokémon introduced in Generation VIII that is still a popular choice in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet because it evolves into Corvisquire at level 18 and eventually Corviknight at level 38.

It becomes an asset in battle in its final form, but the pre-requisite to getting there is finding and catching a Rookidee.

The good news is it’s pretty easy to do—as long as you know where to find them.

How to catch Rookidee in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Rookidee can be found roaming the land in Eastern Paldea, particularly the South-East. It should be rather abundant. So, after traversing the area for an extended period of time, you should have no issues finding one.

As a Flying-type Pokémon, it’s weak against Electric, Ice, and Rock-type Pokémon. Using them in battle against Rookidee will make it easier to catch, particularly if you use moves that paralyze or freeze it.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Many Pokémon trainers have a soft spot for Rookidee since it bears a close resemblance to Pidgey, the relatively iconic Pokémon introduced in Generation I that snowballed in popularity after appearing in the anime.

Like Pidgey, the fact Rookidee has three stages makes it all the more enticing for those looking to turn a rather harmless Pokémon into something bigger and more imposing in battle.