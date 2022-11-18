Get your Pokédex ready, there’s about to be another Pokémon added to your collection. The new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has introduced a whole new selection of Pokémon for fans to catch.

The newest installment of Pokémon has delivered in terms of variety. The sheer amount of Pokémon to catch is ridiculous and it’ll give users days upon days of enjoyable content to grind through.

Pick up a Pokéball and practice your throw because this little Pokémon is hard to see, let alone throw a ball at.

This little fella hides in the sand, pushing what looks like a ball of something most foul. This dung-beetle-looking character is something to add to your arsenal, there’s no way your opposition would even see it coming.

Where do I find a Rellor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company,

Bug-type Pokémon Rellor is a tiny little beetle found in the Asado Desert. You’ll have to keep your eyes peeled as they’re unbelievably tiny, but with a massive bit of aggression behind them. They’ll go toe-to-toe with the strongest Pokémon if they have to.

There are a ton in the sand dunes of Asado. So while they’re hard to see, you’re bound to run into a few on your adventure.

Rellor is among the giant list of Pokémon you’ll find lurking in the desert in Scarlet and Violet. If you do catch a Rellor, they’ll evolve into Rabsca.

Rabsca will have a strength upgrade and a nice change of color.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Now you’ve got your Rellor, you’ve more than likely got a lot more Pokémon to catch. So get hunting and you’ll fill up your Pokédex in no time at all.

There are so many different types to catch and multiple evolutions for almost every single Pokémon. Prepare to spend all your waking hours in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as there’s so much to learn and complete.