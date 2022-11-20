Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a new open-world adventure with a more expansive area to explore than ever before in a Pokémon game.

But in this new adventure, finding the exact location of the Pokémon you want to add to your team can be a challenge. Both understanding the layout of Paldea’s map and having proper Pokémon-hunting techniques will be crucial to fill both your Pokédex and your team with the Pokémon you want.

If you’re looking for a Pichu to complete your Pokédex or to add a classic Electric-type friend to your team, here is the best place to find it.

How to get Pichu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pichu is in an area that is very easy to get to near the beginning of the game. So if you want to integrate a Pichu into your team early on, it is very easy to do so.

Pichu can be found in the South Province in Areas One and Two.

Before arriving to the main city of Mesagoza and setting out on your school’s Treasure Hunt, you will pass through the small village of Los Platos. There are two Pokémon centers here right outside of the town, one to the Southeast and one to the North, just outside Mesagoza. The large field in between these Pokémon centers is where Pichu can be found.

This area is mostly comprised of grassy valleys, but there are some shallow cliffs as well. Pichu isn’t one of the most abundant Pokémon in this area, so you might have to walk around for a while before you see one.

It’s also important to remember that Pichu is the baby version of Pikachu, so it is quite small. Fortunately, it has a distinct look and big, pointy ears, so you should be able to see it sticking out of the grass fairly easily. Pichu has less vibrant yellow-colored fur than Pikachu, so just keep your eyes peeled.

Pichu is easy to catch once weakened. With leveling and friendship, it will evolve into Pikachu, and from there can evolve into Raichu with the use of a Thunder Stone.