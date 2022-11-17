Out of all of the new form Pokémon that players are excited for, Paldean Wooper might be one of the most anticipated. Wooper is already a favorite among many, and now it has a new appearance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Paldean Wooper might not be the easiest to find, at least until you’ve reached a certain point in the game, but it’s not impossible to find early on. Especially since Paldean Wooper is only found in the south of the map, it is accessible early on, but it is likely a rare spawn.

The Pokémon can be found around areas of water and is swimming around in the water as well, which will require players to pick up the Surf skill to be able to encounter it in the water. Rarely, players can find it outside of the water and will be able to catch it that way, but it might take a bit to find one.

The habitat information for Paldean Wooper says that it lives around ponds, in wetlands, and sleeps in the mud. Spending some time around those areas will likely spawn a few of them for you, but it will require some patience. Check the map below for the yellow highlighted areas where Paldean Wooper will be hiding.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

For those looking for the Poison and Ground-type Pokémon, Wooper might be a great addition to your team. Not only is it cute, but the type combination will benefit a team that might be missing both of those types of moves.