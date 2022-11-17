This is certainly one of the stranger new faces from Paldea.

Even some of the largest Pokémon in the series can appear rather friendly and approachable.

Orthworm, the Earthworm Pokémon, is a pure Steel type and boasts a rather peculiar design, complete with a massive body, what appears to be a neckbrace, and a strange face—even being able to punch with extendable arms. It possesses one of the highest base defenses of any Pokémon in history, though its other stats are rather lacking and hold this Pokémon back from being more than a physical tank.

Interestingly, Orthworm has access to a new Ability called Earth Eater, which completely negates its Ground-type weakness in favor of being healed when attacked by a move of this type.

Therefore, players may be inclined to use it in battles alongside Pokémon that know moves like Earthquake, Bulldoze, or Magnitude, as they attack all the Pokémon on the field.

Where to catch Orthworm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

This large Pokémon can be found burrowing through the deserts of Paldea, which are located on both its central eastern and central western coasts.

However, players must be aware Orthworm is incredibly sensitive to sound. Should it hear players approaching it to start a battle, it will burrow back into the ground and run away. Therefore players must sneak behind its head—which will stick out of the ground—and throw their Pokéball for the battle to begin.

Thankfully Orthworm is very common in these arid areas, so players should have no issues approaching another one should the first Orthworm they locate get away.