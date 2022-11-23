Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is riddled with Pokémon that are hard to find. It’s one of the most challenging things about the game, especially for those eager to complete the Pokédex. Glimmet is one of them.

It’s a small, elusive Rock and Poison-type Pokémon that can only be found in a few specific locations that open up later in the game, and even then, it doesn’t spawn often.

How to catch Glimmet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

According to its Pokédex entry, Glimmet can be found attached to walls in caves but doesn’t appear often at all. Not only is that true, but it’s actually confined to some specific locations.

This includes caves in the following areas:

East Province (Area One)

East Province (Area Three)

Glaseado Mountain

North Province (Area One)

North Province (Area Three)

North Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Six)

The Great Crater of Paldea

West Province (Area One)

West Province (Area Three)

West Province (Area Two)

Image via The Pokémon Company

You’ll have to traverse the caves in these areas a lot before one shows up. The time of day doesn’t matter, either.

It all boils down to how much luck you have, and you’ll need a lot.

Once you’ve managed to catch one, you can evolve it into Glimmora at level 35. By doing that, you’ll tick two Pokémon that are hard to come by off your collector’s list.