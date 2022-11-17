There are a number of cute new Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet. Finizen, which looks like an adorable version of a dolphin, is easily found but is also in high demand from trainers looking to add a cute Water-type Pokémon to their roster as they play through the game.

Luckily, Finizen is not a rare spawn and can be found in a variety of places. Finizen can be found around the border of the map in the water, but the easiest place to find it is right off of the beach near the East town of Levincia. There should be a plethora of them there, so players shouldn’t have much of an issue finding one. Players can also try the island to the right of that location as well, since many seem to be spawning there, too.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

In addition to the beach location mentioned, Finizen can be found just about anywhere on the outskirts of the map near the water. Almost the entire outside of the map is highlighted in yellow, which indicates where the Pokémon can be encountered.

Because it can be caught right off of the beach, players should be able to access this Pokémon fairly easily. Once they’ve caught it, they’ll have a reliable Water-type Pokémon on their team, perfect for someone who didn’t pick Quaxly, the Water-type starter, as their beginner Pokémon. It also makes for a great addition for trainers who like building cute or attractive teams as opposed to having the strongest Pokémon in the game.