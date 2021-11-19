There is plenty of different Water-type Pokémon to capture in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, but one of the most difficult to find and powerful when evolved is Feebas.

Feebas evolves into Milotic and while it does have one of the more unique evolution methods that can be difficult to achieve, catching this Pokémon often proves to be more difficult.

In the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl games, this species was one of the final Pokémon that players would find to complete their Sinnoh Pokédex. Now, we know exactly where it can be found, but that doesn’t make it much easier to catch.

Where to catch Feebas in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Feebas can only be caught in one location within Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and that is a Lake on Mt. Coronet.

Mt. Coronet can be found west of Celestic Town on Route 211. To get through to the lake, you’ll need the Strength TM to move a boulder blocking your path downstairs within the mountain. If you use Defog, you’ll have a clear view of the lake and can head there with the help of Surf.

Once you’re on the lake things remain to be difficult as you’ll need to fish for Feebas and it only spawns on four randomly generated tiles of water. These rotate every day but when fishing one of these tiles, you’ll have a 50 percent chance of capturing the water-type Pokémon.

While it may be difficult and time-consuming, this is the only way you can catch Feebas right now.