Eiscue might be made of ice, but it sure loves the beach.

Just like any other world, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s Paldea has a wintery region to it, and some Ice-type Pokémon make that region their home, including the penguin Pokémon Eiscue.

Eiscue isn’t new to the Pokémon franchise, but it does appear in Pokémon Violet as one of the game’s exclusive Pokémon. This means those who have Pokémon Scarlet will have a different Pokémon spawn instead of Eiscue.

For those with Violet, Eiscue can be found in the Northern part of the map on land by the beach and floating around in the sea. If it’s in the ocean, its ice cube-like head will be floating in the water. Players shouldn’t have a hard time finding it: just head all the way North, and there should be some there.

The map below highlights all the areas you can find Eiscue in yellow.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Those who don’t have Pokémon Violet will need to trade with someone that does have it in order to complete their Pokédex. Some may also get lucky by using the Surprise Trade feature, as some people from opposite games will give version exclusive Pokémon in exchange for whatever Pokémon you send them.

Eiscue is an Ice-type Pokémon that has no evolutions after it, so what you catch is what you will be playing with going forward. Eiscue may not be the best option for a strong team, but it will fill a need for Ice-type moves if players are missing that from their lineup.

Since they’re a common spawn, they’ll be easy to find if you need for one.