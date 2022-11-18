There are plenty of popular Pokémon from previous generations which have made their way into the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games, including everyone’s favorite baby Pokémon.

One of these is Bonsly. The tree Pokémon has been a popular choice since the fourth generation of games and is a pre-evolution for Sudowoodo. Once again, you can add this species to your party in these new games.

If you’ve been a day one fan of Bonsly then you’re probably going to want to add it to your party as soon as possible and, fortunately, this time you can! If you’re looking to kick off your adventure with Bonsly by your side here is everything you’ll need to know.

How to catch Bonsly in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

Those who want to add Bonsly to their teams won’t need to wait long as it’s one of the species which is available in the first areas of the game.

Bonsly is located in the Southern Province (Area One) and close to South Mesagoza. According to the Pokédex listing for this species, it likes being near trees—which you probably guessed, so start looking around the overgrown areas in the locations on the map above.

It seems Bonsly is one of the less likely spawns so you might need to do a little searching before you finally encounter one. That said, if you head to the marked locations it shouldn’t be too long before you find what you’re looking for.

Perhaps there are locations later in the game where it can be seen, but for now, these are your best bet if you want to collect this Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet.