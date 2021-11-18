Where to buy new outfits in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Although Pokémon is the name of the game, fashion is always a big part of any RPG game, and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are no different.

To buy outfits in the game, head to Veilstone City, which houses the Metronome Style Shop. It is one of the buildings in the town with a purple roof with two Clefarys on the front.

Once in the Style Shop, talk to the NPC behind the counter and she will allow you to go into the menu to view and try on new outfits.

Some of the clothing items available for purchase are a Pikachu hoodie, overalls, an Eevee or Gengar jacket, and several other styles of clothing. All of the styles have different characteristics for the head, torso, and bottoms, as well as shoes and accessories.

The prices for outfits range from 8,500 to 120,000 credits, with the Pikachu style being the cheapest, and the leather jacket style topping the list as the most expensive.

Trainers can view each style as a chibi version and also as a full character. After you purchase your items, back out of the buy menu and talk to the NPC again. She’ll ask you what you’d like to do. Select “Change My Style” and it will show you all of the options you have to put on. Once you select your style, it will reflect in the game.