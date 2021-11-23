Where are Move Tutors and Move Deleter in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Deciding what moves you want to use on your Pokémon is a spur of the moment decision for many players. What might have felt like a good choice at the time can later turn out to be a mistake.

Fortunately, players in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have a few different options to reverse decisions that they’ve made during their time leveling a Pokémon, thanks to the Move Deleter and Move Tutor.

As the names suggest, the Move Deleter can remove a technique from a Pokémon’s known skills and the Move Tutor can do the opposite, teaching a Pokémon a new, often powerful technique.

Where are the Move Tutors and Move Deleter in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Image via the Pokémon Company

You can find the Move Deleter in Canalave City and the Move Tutors in Pastoria City, Route 228, and Route 210.

If you’re after the Move Deleter, he is located in the house between the Pokémon Center and Poké Mart in Canalave City.

The first Move Tutor is located in a house south of the Pokémon Center next to the lake. Head inside and speak to the Move Reminder, who will teach your Pokémon a move that species can learn in their evolutionary line or Egg Moves, in exchange for a Heart Scale. After you’ve given the man 10 Heart Scales, future transactions will be free.

If you’re looking for a Tutor to teach the powerful Frenzy Plant, Blast Burn, or Hydro Cannon, then you can find an old man within a house towards the bottom of Route 228, who can teach your eligible Starters these moves.

The final Move Tutor can teach your eligible Pokémon Draco Meteor, and she can be found in a house on Route 210.