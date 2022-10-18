In Nov. 2022, Niantic decided to honor Teddiursa with its own Pokémon GO Community Day for the first time. The second-generation teddy bear has been part of the game for years, along with its Shiny variant and a Shadow variant, but the event will serve as the debut of his final evolution, Ursaluna.

Normal-type Teddiursa and his first evolution, Ursaring, were already available in the mobile game and came out in the main series as part of the second generation titles.

Ursaluna, a dual-type Ground and Normal, is a Pokémon whose first appearance was in Generation VIII (Pokémon Sword and Shield).

To obtain their own Ursaluna, trainers must evolve Ursaring using 100 Teddiursa Candy during a full moon. This is Niantic’s spin on the original evolution method, which requires players to expose him to a Peat Block during a full moon. But full moons work a little differently in Pokémon GO: they’re part of Teddiursa’s Community Day and will only happen for a limited period of time.

Full moon times for Pokémon GO

The Pokémon GO full moon will rise with the start of the Teddiursa Community Day and set the next morning. That is meant to encompass both the Community Day hours, which highly increase the chance of finding regular and Shiny Teddiursa, and the bonus Raid Battles, which feature Ursaring as a Four-star Raid boss.

Both events boost your chances of getting a good Teddiursa or Ursaring to evolve into Ursaluna, as well as giving you more than enough Teddiursa Candy to do so.

Here are the start and end times for each part of the event, including the full moon:

Full moon rises: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at 2pm local time

Teddiursa Community Day starts: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at 2pm local time

Teddiursa Community Day ends: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at 5pm local time

Ursaring starts to appear on Four-star Raids: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at 5pm local time

Ursaring ceases to appear on Four-star Raids: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at 10pm local time

Full moon sets: Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at 6am local time

While the full moon is up in the Pokémon GO skies, you can use 100 Teddiursa Candy to evolve your Ursaring into Ursaluna. Any Ursaluna evolved during this event will know the Charged Attack High Horsepower, with 100 Power in Trainer Battles and 110 Power in Gyms and Raids.

After the full moon sets, you will not be able to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna until the moon becomes full again.

Niantic has not mentioned when, or if, another full moon Pokémon GO event is happening, so make sure you don’t miss this evolution opportunity!