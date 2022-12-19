Serebii has revealed the next seven-star Tera Raid event coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Fans will have a new challenging Tera Raid battle to look forward to in their games to head into 2023.

Just a month after the release of the newest installment in the Pokémon franchise, developers already pushed out the game’s first seven-star Tera Raid battle event. Charizard the Unrivaled was available in two phases during December and kicked off what is bound to be a stellar lineup of seven-star Tera Raid Battle events.

The events have also satisfied a call from many players to make the Pokémon games more difficult.

The next Pokémon coming to Tera Raid dens near you will be Cinderace, the final evolution of Galarian starter Pokémon Scorbunny.

This event will likely begin a cycle that will see Inteleon and Rillaboom also make the rounds during possible subsequent Pokémon Scarlet and Violet events.

When does the Cinderace Tera Raid Battle event start and end?

Cinderace will be appearing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starting at the very end of December going into January, to make the transition into 2023. The event, similar to the previous Charizard the Unrivaled Tera Raid event, will be unrolling in two phases.

Cinderace Tera Raid Battle Event dates:

The first phase of the event begins on Dec. 30 at 6.00pm CT, and runs until Jan. 1st at 5.59pm CT

The second phase of the event begins on Jan. 13 at 6.00pm CT, and runs until Jan. 15 at 5.59pm CT

Similar to other events so far in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Cinderace will be appearing as a Blue Star Raid. This means it will be easier for players to open the Poké Portal and find other players looking to take Cinderace on.

You’ll also be able to find Cinderace in black Tera Raid dens in your own game. The special event Tera Raid dens will be glowing black crystals, unlike any other color of crystal in the game.

The Cinderace will appear as a Fighting Tera-type, meaning all of the Azumarills and Sylveons that players have already trained for the Charizard event will still be viable here. The Cinderace appearing in this event will also have a Mark, the Mightiest Mark.

Make sure that you don’t try to take on Cinderace all by yourself.

Like Charizard, players can expect the raid to be very difficult and will need coordination to take Cinderace on and receive the items it drops when defeated.