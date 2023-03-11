When does the Regidrago Elite Raid start and end in Pokémon Go

Season 10: Rising Heroes is currently underway in Pokémon Go. This season, players can expect to catch Roaming Form Gimmighoul, find XXS and XXL Pokémon, hunt for Shiny Galarian Slowpoke, and run into a few Legendary Pokémon like Ho-Oh along the way. Arguably, one of the most exciting things to look forward to is the opportunity to catch two new Legendary Pokémon, Regidrago and Regieleki.

First introduced in Generation VIII, Regidrago and Regieleki are the newest additions to the Legendary titan crew, joining Regirock, Registeel, Regice, and their master, Regigigas. As their names suggest, Regidrago is a pure Dragon type, while Regieleki is a pure Electric-type. Like other Legendary Pokémon, these two titans would be strong additions to your collection and are worth catching whenever they’re available, whether they’re Shiny or not.

Thankfully, the two Legendaries can be battled and caught via the Elite Raids popping up this season. These special Raids cannot be challenged remotely and need to be done in person, so you’re going to want to plan ahead and know exactly when they’re taking place. Regidrago’s Elite Raids will be happening first, with Regieleki following sometime later in the season.

When does the Pokémon Go Regidrago Elite Raid begin and end?

The Regidrago Elite Raid event will take place on one day only—March 11 from 11am to 5pm local time. According to the official Pokémon Go site, Regidrago is set to hatch at 11am, 2pm, and 5pm, so be prepared for that during those times. As a Dragon type, Regidrago can be countered with Ice types, Fairy types, and other Dragon types like Dragonite or Salamence.

In addition to catching Regidrago, you can complete Timed Research and earn rewards by participating in these Elite Raids. It’s also the one and only opportunity to add Regidrago to your collection this Season, so make sure you don’t miss out on this event.