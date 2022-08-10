A new Pokémon animated special is set to debut soon at the 2022 Pokémon World Championships in London, when Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles premieres in front of a live audience on Aug. 19, with a Netflix release date set for shortly after.

In Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles, the group of Ash, Pikachu, Goh, and Dawn find themselves aiding the Mythical Pokémon Arceus against Team Galactic, a team previously thought to be dismantled that is determined to find their missing leader by opening a gate between dimensions. The heroes will need to work together to save Sinnoh.

The special was created by legendary animation studio OLM, Inc., and originally released in Japan on the Amazon Prime Video service. Now, it’s set to join Netflix very soon.

When does The Arceus Chronicles release on Netflix?

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles is set to release on Netflix (outside of Asia) on Sept. 23, 2022. The special has a 63-minute run time.

The release of The Arceus Chronicles special will add to a growing library of Pokémon titles on Netflix that includes Pokémon Journeys: The Series, the Indigo League series, and a couple of movies in Secrets of the Jungle and Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution.