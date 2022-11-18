When can you begin trading in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

In any main-series Pokémon game, one required feature players will have to use to complete their Pokédex is trading. It is impossible to complete the Pokédex without trading since there are some version-exclusive Pokémon tied to each game.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are no different. In each Pokémon game, trading works a little differently and will sometimes be buried deeper in the game. In the case of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, getting to the spot where players can start trading doesn’t take much effort or many hours into the game.

The tutorial for the newest Pokémon game is quite long, but players should be able to get through it in two hours or so. After that, they’ll reach Los Platos, one of the first towns in the game. In that town will be a Pokémon Center. Once you reach that town, you’ll be able to access the online features of the game, including trading.

When you reach the Pokémon Center in Los Platos, you’ll unlock the PokéPortal. After you’ve unlocked this feature, you are no longer required to visit a Pokémon Center to use it. You can simply press X to bring up the options and select PokéPortal. From there, you can choose which trade you’d like to do.

Players should be aware that to access the trading features of the game, you’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. You’ll need this to access any kind of internet-based mechanic in the game, such as co-op gameplay, trading, and getting mystery gifts. Before you can trade, you’ll be prompted to go online, and then you can start trading whatever Pokémon you’d like.