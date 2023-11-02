What time does the Unrivaled Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

It's never too late for spooky season.

Halloween might be over, but a spooky seven-star Tera Raid event featuring Hisuian Typhlosion is coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for a limited time.

Following the previous Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raid event, Hisuian Typhlosion is the next Starter Pokémon from Legends: Arceus featured in these extra difficult seven-star Unrivaled Tera Raids. The Fire/Ghost Starter will have the rare Mightiest Mark and the Fire Tera Type, making it a challenging opponent and a valuable ‘mon to have in your collection once you defeat and catch it.

Here’s when you can take on these Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raids in the Gen IX games.

When is the Unrivaled Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

It’s coming. Image via Game Freak

Like the previous seven-star Tera Raids, there will be two waves for the Unrivaled Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raid event. Both will take place in November 2023.

Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raids will first appear in Scarlet and Violet on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7:00pm CT until Sunday, Nov. 5 at 6:59pm CT .

. The special Tera Raids will make their second appearance from Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7:00pm CT to Sunday, Nov. 12 at 6:59pm CT.

Yes, it would’ve been very fitting to have the Fire/Ghost-type Hisuian Typhlosion around for Halloween, but better late than never. With this type combination and the Fire Tera Type, you may want to find a counter that has a good matchup against both Fire and Ghost attacks.

Hisuian Arcanine and Coalossal, for example, can both be immune to Fire-type attacks with the Flash Fire ability while having access to powerful Rock-type attacks to hit Typhlosion for super-effective damage.

Alternatively, a strong Water or Ground-type Pokémon would also be able to deal super-effective damage to get the job done and help you catch your Unrivaled Hisuian Typhlosion.