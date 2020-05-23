What Steel-type Pokémon appear in Pokemon Go’s Sinnoh Throwback event?

There is only really one you can get.

If you are going through the Pokémon Go challenges currently in hopes of getting everything available, you might soon come across a challenge asking you to “Catch a Steel-type Pokémon” in Sinnoh’s Throwback event.

While that seems easy enough, the Sinnoh Pokédex doesn’t have that many readily available Steel Pokemon available. So which ones are you looking for?

While Empleon, Lucario, and Steelix are viable options, the chances of finding one in the wild are slim to none, which means there is only a handful of other Pokemon that is viable.

These Pokémon, are, of course, Shieldon and its evolution Bastiodon, as well as Bronzor and Bronzong, which are being spawned in abundance at the moment. You might also find a Wormadam that is part Steel-type as well (the pink one) but your best bet is the former.

Should you be struggling to find Shieldon, don’t panic. Use an Essense and one is bound to show up eventually.