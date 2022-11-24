What pseudo legendaries are in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

You've got plenty to seek out if you want to catch them all.

Outside of starter Pokémon and box regular legendaries, pseudo-legendary Pokémon are some of the most powerful and sought-after species in any Pokémon game, and during your time in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’re likely to come across many.

If you’re wanting to assemble a team of your favorite Pokémon of the past then you’ll probably want to know which pseudo-legendaries made the cut for generation nine. Like most generations, there is some new to enjoy on the pseudo-legendary front also.

Here are all of the pseudo-legendary Pokémon that you can catch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All pseudo-legendary Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

Image via Nintendo

There is a total of eight pseudo-legendary Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, however, you’ll only be able to catch six in each game. In this generation, there is only a single new Pokémon of this type—the remainder is returning faces from past Pokémon games.

Here is a look at all of the pseudo-legendary Pokémon that aren’t version-exclusive.

Baxcalibur

Dragonite

Goodra

Garchomp

Violet Exclusive:

Salamence

Dragapult

Scarlet Exclusive:

Tyranitar

Hydreigon

These are all of the pseudo-legendary Pokémon in the game. Neither Metagross nor Kommo-o show up in this generation so you won’t need to worry about scouting Paldea for them.

While each version has its exclusives, you can net yourself versions of some of these Pokémon in the opposite game as they will appear later in the story in ways we won’t be spoiling in this article. If you want to get their standard forms, however, you’ll need access to both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.