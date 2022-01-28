What is the best nature for Oshawott in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Even if you take out the online battling mechanic and competitive implications, Pokémon is an RPG, which means maximizing the best stats for the Pokémon you decide to travel with is a must. This might even be more true for Pokémon Legends: Arceus since your team will actually have to help you fend off wild Pokémon that are going to attack you directly this time.

One easy way to optimize a Pokémon’s stats early on is to ensure it has a complementary nature when compared to its base stats and future movepool.

A nature is not only a descriptor to give a Pokémon more personality, but it also changes the growth of specific stat totals for each individual Pokémon by 10 percent. For example, a Pokémon with a Bold nature will see a 10-percent increase to its Defense, but its Attack will be decreased by the same amount. Though there’s also a chance you could see a neutral nature that won’t affect stats at all.

This won’t cause too much trouble early on, but the later you get into a Pokémon game, the more even small stat changes can impact the results of a battle.

At the start of Legends: Arceus, Oshawott is one of your choices for a starter. And since first impressions are everything, getting a good nature is a decent way to start your journey.

Best nature for Oshawott in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Prior to Legends: Arceus, the instant answer for Oshawott would have been aiming for a neutral nature when playing through a game casually because the Water-type has access to a lot of Physical and Special moves. But with its new regional variant, you’re going to want to go all-in on Physical Attack.

With easy access to Night Slash, Aqua Jet, Aqua Tail, and its Ceaseless Edge attack, the Attack boosting Adamant nature fits Hisuian Samurott’s new Water/Dark-type mixture.

The Adamant nature will increase Attack and decrease Special Attack. But if you want to use some Special Attacks in your arsenal, you can aim for the Naughty nature, which increases Attack and decreases Special Defense. Neutral natures like Hardy or Bashful would also work.