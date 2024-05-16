Image via The Pokémon Company
Category:
Pokémon

What is Shedinja’s Weakness in Pokémon?

How do you beat the 1HP monstrosity?
Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: May 16, 2024

Shedinja is a unique Pokémon with special abilities that make it immune to many moves, so knowing its weakness is vital to overcoming this obstacle in any Pokémon game.

This is an especially tricky Pokémon to face due to its ability, Wonder Guard, which makes Shedinja immune to all damaging moves that aren’t super effective against it. So, how do you overcome this ghostly barrier?

What type of move is Shedinja weak to in Pokémon?

Shedinja is weak to Dark, Rock, Flying, Fire, and Ghost-type moves, and it’s important you have a Pokémon with one of these move types, otherwise nothing will ever damage it.

Using any other type of move, including moves that are meant to one-hit KO, don’t damage Shedinja at all, leaving you open to attack. Shedinja hilariously only has one HP but tons of attack power, making it a glass cannon that can destroy any team that doesn’t have a move effective against it.

How do you get a Shedinja in Pokémon?

Getting a Shedinja in any mainline Pokémon game is an interesting experience, but if you don’t know what to do, or fail some steps, you can miss it entirely.

To get Shedinja, you need to evolve a Nincada to level 20, while having an open slot in your party and at least one free Pokéball. When you evolve Nincada with these conditions, you will get both Ninjask, its usual evolution, and a Shedinja at the same time.

If you evolve a Ninjask without a space Pokéball in your item bag, or with a full team of six, you won’t get the Shedinja at all.

