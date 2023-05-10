What is Pokémon Infinite Fusion?

While the mainline Pokémon games and their remakes are well-known around the world, there are also some fanmade games that pop off in the community. This is the case with the very popular Pokémon Infinite Fusion.

But what exactly is this fanmade game? And how can you start playing it?

What kind of game is Pokémon Infinite Fusion?

Pokémon Infinite Fusion is a ROM hack that allows players to fuse any two Pokémon together to create new species. The game currently has every Pokémon from Gen I and II along with a handful of ‘mons from other generations, bringing the number of possible combinations to 176,400.

For example, you can fuse two different Pokémon like Squirtle and Charmander to get Squirtmander. The newly fused Pokémon will have not only a custom sprite but also its own stats, movepool, and more. If you fuse two of the same species, you might end up with a surprising new sprite.

While the game is mostly intended for players to discover the weirdest or coolest fusions in the world of Pokémon, the objective is still to stop the evil team, beat all the Gyms, and become the champion like in the originals. As an added bonus, players get a fun new story to play through that goes hand in hand with the fusion mechanic.

How to play Pokémon Infinite Fusion

If you would like to get in on the fun and start playing Pokémon Infinite Fusion, you can download it from its page on the PokéCommunity website. New patches are released from time to time, so make sure to check the website to keep up with the latest updates.

After downloading and installing the game, you’re ready to start fusing Pokémon. For your first fusion, you’ll need to catch two Pokémon and purchase a DNA Splicer from the Pokémart. Simply select two Pokémon to fuse together and wait for the magic to happen.

To shake things up, players also have the option to play through a randomized version of Infinite Fusion. There is a built-in randomizer menu to customize your experience as well as an “Update Man” in the Pokémon Center who can turn the randomizer on or off during your adventure. This neat feature allows you to decide exactly how you want to experience the game.

With 176,400 different fusions in the game, you never know what weird creatures you might stumble upon next.