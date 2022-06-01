What does ‘Mirai’ from Miraidon mean in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Following both games’ first reveal during the Pokémon presentation last February, a second trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has been revealed today, providing a closer look into what to expect once both versions are released later this year.

One of the major features both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will have is the multiplayer feature that will allow four trainers to battle and trade side by side all at once. Players can also explore the region alongside their friends thanks to this feature, making both games the first games to do so.

New characters are also arriving to the game, such as Professor Sada for Pokémon Scarlet and Professor Turo for Pokémon Violet. The rival for both games is named Nemona, who is deeply engaged in doing Pokémon battles.

Yet of course, a bunch of new Pokémon was shown in the latest trailer, including the Electric-type Pawmi that looks like a mouse, the Normal-type Lechonk that resembles a cute little hog, and the Grass/Normal-type Smoliv that releases oil from its head, especially when it is startled or assaulted by another Pokémon.

And the trailer also revealed both series’ Legendary Pokémon who will be the main cover art of each version. “The new Legendary Pokémon appearing in these titles, Koraidon and Miraidon, are on each cover of the retail version of the game, and the title logos are embellished with foil stamp-like designs that use these Legendary Pokémon as motifs,” a press release read.

For Pokémon Scarlet, it will be Koraidon who looks like a serpent colored in red and scarlet aesthetic, as well as a bit of white, pink, and blue shadings. It resembles more of a dinosaur figure with legs, especially with its standing state.

What does Mirai mean in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

As for Pokémon Violet, its Legendary Pokémon will be Miraidon. Unlike Koraidon, Miraidon is floating thanks to its rocket-like engines. It is covered in shades of blue, glows, and seems to be associated with the Electric type seen with the lightning-like side horns on its head and tail. No more information was given about both Legendary Pokémon at the moment, although there is some interesting fact about Miraidon’s name.

Mirai (未来 or 未來) is a Japanese given name that means “future.” It is also a part of the Sino-Japanese vocabulary. With how it is being used as part of the Legendary Pokémon’s name, we can expect that Miraidon could be a Pokémon that symbolizes or carries a significance about the future.