What are the new moves in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Just like with any new Pokémon game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus added plenty of new Pokémon to catch, items to find, and moves to use. But because the game also changed so many of the franchise’s core mechanics, some of these inclusions have also been reworked to fit those changes.
For example, Scyther’s new evolution Kleavor has a signature attack called Stone Axe that has a higher critical hit chance but also leaves stone splinters left behind that damage the opponent each turn, which are similar to Stealth Rocks. There are also moves that have effects related to the new status conditions, like Drowsy and Frostbite.
In total, there are 24 new moves, most of which are locked to specific species of Pokémon. These signature moves likely won’t be learnable by other Pokémon until future games. This is similar to Leaf Blade, which is a widely known move now, but it started as a signature attack for Sceptile in Ruby and Sapphire.
Here are each of the moves, along with a detailed description of what they do.
- Barb Barrage
- The user launches countless toxic barbs to inflict damage. This may also poison the target. This move’s power is doubled if the target has a status condition.
- Bitter Malice
- The user attacks its target with spine-chilling resentment. This may also leave the target with frostbite. This move’s power is doubled if the target has a status condition.
- Bleakwind Storm
- The user attacks with savagely cold winds that cause both body and spirit to tremble. This may also leave the target with frostbite.
- Ceaseless Edge
- The user slashes its shell blade at the target, aiming to land a critical hit. Shell splinters left behind by this attack will continue to damage the target for several turns.
- Chloroblast
- The user launches its amassed chlorophyll to inflict damage on the target. This also damages the user and lowers the user’s action speed.
- Dire Claw
- The user lashes out at the target with ruinous claws, aiming to land a critical hit. This may also leave the target poisoned, paralyzed, or drowsy.
- Esper Wing
- The user slashes the target with aura-enriched wings. This also raises the user’s action speed. This move has a heightened chance of landing a critical hit.
- Headlong Rush
- The user smashes into the target in a full-body tackle. This also lowers the user’s defensive stats.
- Infernal Parade
- The user attacks with myriad fireballs. This may also leave the target with a burn. This move’s power is doubled if the target has a status condition.
- Lunar Blessing
- The user heals its own status conditions and restores its HP. Incoming moves also become more likely to miss.
- Mountain Gale
- The user hurls giant chunks of ice at the target to inflict damage.
- Mystical Power
- The user strengthens itself with a mysterious power. If it excels in offense, its offensive stats are raised. If it excels in defense, its defensive stats are raised.
- Power Shift
- The user swaps its offensive and defensive stats.
- Psyshield Bash
- Cloaking itself in psychic energy, the user slams into the target. This may also raise the user’s defensive stats.
- Raging Fury
- The user rampages and spews vicious flames to inflict damage on the target, then becomes fixated on using this move.
- Sandsear Storm
- The user attacks by wrapping the target in fierce winds and searingly hot sand. This also leaves the target with a burn.
- Stone Axe
- The user swings its stone axes at the target, aiming to land a critical hit. Stone splinters left behind by this attack continue to damage the target for several turns.
- Springtide Storm
- The user attacks by wrapping the target in fierce winds brimming with love and hate. This move’s additional effects depend on the user’s form.
- Shelter
- The user makes its skin as hard as an iron shield, raising its defensive stats. Incoming moves also become more likely to miss.
- Take Heart
- The user lifts its spirits, healing its own status conditions and raising its offensive and defensive stats.
- Triple Arrows
- The user delivers an axe kick, then fires three arrows. This raises the chance of its future attacks landing critical hits and also lowers the target’s defensive stats.
- Victory Dance
- The user performs a dance to usher in victory. This raises the user’s offensive and defensive stats and increases the damage dealt by the user’s moves by 50 percent.
- Wave Crash
- The user shrouds itself in water and slams into the target with its whole body to inflict damage. This also damages the user and raises the user’s action speed.
- Wildbolt Storm
- The user summons a thunderous tempest and savagely attacks with lightning and wind. This may also leave the target with paralysis.