What are the new moves in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Just like with any new Pokémon game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus added plenty of new Pokémon to catch, items to find, and moves to use. But because the game also changed so many of the franchise’s core mechanics, some of these inclusions have also been reworked to fit those changes.

For example, Scyther’s new evolution Kleavor has a signature attack called Stone Axe that has a higher critical hit chance but also leaves stone splinters left behind that damage the opponent each turn, which are similar to Stealth Rocks. There are also moves that have effects related to the new status conditions, like Drowsy and Frostbite.

In total, there are 24 new moves, most of which are locked to specific species of Pokémon. These signature moves likely won’t be learnable by other Pokémon until future games. This is similar to Leaf Blade, which is a widely known move now, but it started as a signature attack for Sceptile in Ruby and Sapphire.

Here are each of the moves, along with a detailed description of what they do.