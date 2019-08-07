What are Poké Jobs in Pokémon Sword and Shield?

While the U.S. trailer for Pokémon Sword and Shield dropped only a few minutes ago, those lucky enough to catch the Japanese trailer might have been introduced to a feature missing from the western one.

Image via Nintendo

This, of course, is the introduction of Poké Jobs. A new feature in Sword and Shield that allows people and Pokémon to work together to complete requests.

Trainers can check for available Poké Jobs at the Rotomi in Pokémon Centers and will be able to send Pokémon directly from their Boxes to any job they accept.

Pokémon on Twitter Meet Rotomi, Trainers! You can accept jobs from the Rotomi you can find in every Pokémon Center around the Galar region. Rotomi have many different features aside from Poké Jobs, too-you can access your Boxes or even have a go at the Loto-ID!

Certain types of Pokémon will be suited for other job types and Pokémon will gain EXP for completing a task that will help them grow.

Trainers will also receive rare items as rewards sometimes for a job well done. You can take on these jobs at any Pokémon Centre, but all the Jobs you will be able to take on aren’t currently known at this time, so expect to learn more about then when the games release this November.