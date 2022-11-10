We finally got a full look at Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s engine Pokémon in new leaks

It has been more than half a year since we first saw a strange engine appear in a vehicle during one of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s trailers, but thanks to early leaks of the game we now know exactly what to expect from what appears to be a Team Star staple.

Starting in an un-upgraded state, Varoom is a Steel/Poison-type that is known for powering vehicles. Rumor has it a strong poison leaked into an abandoned engine in a scrap-processing factory and that is where Varoom got its start.

You can clearly make out Varoom in parts of the Team Star’s massive battle vehicle in early trailers, but some images do show its evolved and much more active form—Revavroom.

Keeping the Steel/Poison typing, you can clearly see the corrosive fluids leaking out of the engine’s exhausts and we already know it has a tongue that hangs out of the cylinder-like mouth right above its eye. It is unclear where you will encounter one of these poisonous motor parts, but we do know it has the Speed Boost ability, fitting.

THEY STILL HAVENT REVEALED WHATEVER THAT ENGINE POKEMON IS pic.twitter.com/yyKzCTK2Zz — oria (@y6ffie) November 8, 2022

This is another example of The Pokémon Company showcasing something early but not sharing any clarifying information about it until the game releases. Fans made fairly spot-on recreations of Revavroom based on its limited appearances in promotional material early on.

Based on where we first saw it, it is likely you will encounter multiple Varoom and Revavroom while dealing with Team Star.

Whether they actually are used in said encounters is still unclear, but this is our first real bit of info on the Pokémon until the Scarlet and Violet games fully release on Nov. 18.