VMAX Climax revealed as next Pokémon TCG set for Japan, will include Character Rare art

The Pokémon Company has revealed the next Japanese set for the Pokémon TCG—VMAX Climax.

Outside of TPC picking yet another name that fans have been joking about on social media, VMAX Climax is going to be a big set for players and collectors, adding 190 new cards. This includes the return of Character Rares, or cards that feature an iconic trainer appearing alongside the Pokémon depicted in a full art card.

Image via PokeBeach Image via PokeBeach Image via PokeBeach Image via PokeBeach

Among the revealed Character Rares are Flaffy from Evolving Skies with Elesa, Zekrom from Vivid Voltage with N, Gardevoir from Chilling Reign with the Doctor NPC from Sword and Shield, and Eevee from Evolving Skies with Bill.

There is also a Red with Gigantamax Pikachu card, which represents a new rarity called Character Super Rares, which will be introduced in this set.

Image via PokeBeach

VMAX Climax as a whole will feature a number of other reprints and alternate art versions of cards released during the Sword and Shield era. These will include V, VMAX, and V-UNION cards like Urshifu, Calyrex, and Rayquaza. Every pack will come with 11 cards and one guaranteed high-rarity pull.

VMAX Climax will release on Dec. 3 in Japan, with full details to be released in the coming months.