Two new Legendary Pokémon revealed in Scarlet and Violet leaks

The number may be small, but they look interesting.

While the format for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is taking the franchise into uncharted waters, you can always count on Game Freak to create multiple sets of Legendary Pokémon for any new generation that is introduced.

For Generation Nine, it appears a slightly different approach is being used; only two core Legendary Pokémon will be making an appearance early on and they will be present for most of the player’s journey—those being Koraidon and Miraidon.

But, that doesn’t mean the developers can’t toss in a few sub-legends to fill out some interesting places in the lore and on the map.

Based on two early leaks, Chien-Pao and Ting-Lu make up part of a sub-Legendary group for SV. Sub-Legendary Pokémon are typically classified under the box art Pokémon such as Koraidon and Miraidon and share some connection with each other—think Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres.

In this instance, Chien-Pao represents some type of bull or ox made of stone and Ting-Lu is a lanky Sabertooth Tiger with metal fangs. Both have ornate designs to them and will likely play a role in some late-game lore.

This article is being updated.