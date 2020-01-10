Trade Evolutions and more Unova Pokémon are being added to Pokémon Go

More Unova Pokémon are being added to Pokémon Go. The Trade Evolution mechanic is also finally being adapted to the game after four generations of Pokémon are already out.

Starting with a small group of Unova Pokémon, trainers will be able to trade with friends to evolve creatures like Boldore with no candy or Stardust needing to be used in the process.

This is the first time this mechanic has been featured in the game even though Pokémon from previous generations use it to reach their final form. Before now, using special stones or lots of Candy was the normal substitute.

Older Pokémon like Kadabra, Machoke, Graveler, and Haunter will now also evolve through trades instead of just using Candy. But you’ll still need to use a Sinnoh Stone to get Pokémon like Electivire because there are no held items in the game.

Here’s how Trade Evolution will work in Pokémon Go.

Kadabra, Machoke, Graveler, and Haunter are some Pokémon that can now benefit from Trade Evolution. If you received one of these Pokémon in a trade in the past—congratulations. That Pokémon will retroactively qualify for no Candy cost when you evolve it. Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region that benefit from Trade Evolution: Boldore, Gurdurr, Karrablast, and Shelmet are now appearing in Pokémon Go and will be eligible for Trade Evolution benefits. And remember, trainers: Boldore’s and Gurdurr’s Evolutions, Gigalith and Conkeldurr, might be powerful Pokémon to have in your battle parties.

This update will also add several new Unova Pokémon to the game, with some being regional exclusives, which means they’ll only be available to capture in certain parts of the world. Trainers should get ready to make some friends and trade globally if they want to complete their Pokédex.

Here’s where you can find each of the new Pokémon.

Pokémon appearing in the wild: Roggenrola, Tympole, Dwebble, Trubbish, Karrablast, Joltik, Shelmet, and more.

Pokémon hatching from Eggs: Two km Eggs: Venipede and Dwebble Five km Eggs: Roggenrola, Tympole, Trubbish, Karrablast, Joltik, and Shelmet 10 km Eggs: Timburr, Tirtouga, Archen, and Axew

Pokémon appearing in raids: Timburr will also be available in one-star raids.

Pokémon appearing in the wild in certain parts of the world: North America, South America, and Africa: Throh (also available in 10 km Eggs) Europe, Asia, and Australia: Sawk (also available in 10 km Eggs) Southern United States, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America: Maractus Egypt and Greece: Sigilyph Eastern hemisphere: Red-Striped Form Basculin Western hemisphere: Blue-Striped Form Basculin



This update is rolling out now, so have fun catching all of the new Pokémon and trading with friends.