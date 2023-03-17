This Pokémon will guarantee a quick and easy victory in Scarlet and Violet’s Decidueye Tera Raid

Decidueye is the latest starter Pokémon to get a special Tera Raid event in Scarlet and Violet. From now until March 19 (and again the following week), the Alolan Grass starter will serve as a seven-star Raid Boss in the black crystal dens hiding in the Paldea region. It’ll have a Flying Tera Type.

Based on previous seven-star Tera Raid events, such as Unrivaled Charizard or Greninja, players were expecting a difficult battle against Decidueye. Many prepared for the event by figuring out which Pokémon might be good counters for the owl. A few initial standouts were Electric types like Iron Hands or Bellibolt.

Once the event began, however, one Pokémon in particular made this seven-star Tera Raid look easy. Pokémon Violet players are in luck because their box Legendary, Miraidon, can take just a few turns to set up before completely obliterating Decidueye with a massive Electro Drift.

One player on Twitter shared a quick way to solo the Tera Raid with Miraidon. The Legendary Pokémon will need a Modest Nature with max Special Attack and a Life Orb to do the most damage possible. Once the Raid begins, you just need to use Metal Sound twice to lower Decidueye’s Special Defense along with one Charge to boost Miraidon’s next Electric attack. Finish the owl off with an Electro Drift for an easy win.

Easiest 7 Star Raid of them all so far Max Sp Att Modest Miraidon with a Life Orb two Metal Sounds then a Charge instantly KOed Decidueye. #PokemonScarletViolet #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/Jkw72oSBCJ — Inkling Mario (@InklingMario) March 17, 2023

The battle might seem awfully quick with this method, but that’s because it allows you to avoid the pesky shield that would’ve gone up if Decidueye’s HP had been chipped down to a certain point. By doing one big chunk of damage with Miraidon’s Electro Drift, Decidueye faints before the shield can ever go up, sparing you a lot of time.

As of right now, Miraidon seems to be the best answer to Decidueye. Pokémon Scarlet players who might not have access to Miraidon, however, still have other options to work with. They can either join a Raid with someone else using Miraidon, or they can bring a strong Electric-type of their own.