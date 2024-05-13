Hitmonchan Pokemon TCG art.
Image via The Pokemon Company
Category:
Pokémon

This Pokémon Roguelike fan game is taking over the internet, but no one understands the controls

Pokérouge-like.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: May 13, 2024 06:07 am

Pokérogue is a new Pokémon fan game taking the internet by storm. It combines Pokémon battles with endless waves of Roguelike elements such as permadeath, random item rewards, and difficult gameplay—if you can figure out how it works.

Recommended Videos

At the start of the game, you choose a team of Pokémon to go against endless waves of battles. If a Pokémon dies in battle, you can revive it, but finding a revive is incredibly difficult as there are no Pokémon Centers or places to take a break on your journey. You have to take on each battle creatively, using a Pokémon’s strengths and weaknesses to survive as long as possible. One wrong step, and it’s back to the beginning.

After each battle, you can choose from a list of items ranging from healing items to new attacks and money to give you an edge during the next fight. Item management here is crucial to surviving as long as possible.

The issue, however, that most trainers get when playing Pokérogue is that no one knows how to play it. The controls aren’t explained, and you are thrown directly into the game when you load it up, which has humorously led to many wikis and fan pages created to fill in for what the game lacks.

Still, the game is a delight to play and a bit addictive sometimes, so it’s only a matter of time before a Pokémon DMCA puts it into the ground like previous game games.

So, what are Pokérogues controls?

pokerogue character select screen
Poke what? Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Z, Space, Enter Key: Select the option
  • X, Backspace Key: Cancel
  • + Key: Increase Game Speed
  • – Key: Decrease Game Speed
  • C Key (Hold): See Pokémon’s current stat changes
  • R Key: Cycle Shiny and non-shiny sprites
  • F Key: Cycle Available Forms
  • E Key: Cycle Available Abilities
  • N Key: Cycle Available Nature
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Pokémon Go datamine confirms important changes to Necrozma
Necrozma Debut in Pokémon Go
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go datamine confirms important changes to Necrozma
Adam Newell Adam Newell May 13, 2024
Read Article All Amazon Prime Gaming Pokémon Go bundles and rewards in May 2024
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
All Amazon Prime Gaming Pokémon Go bundles and rewards in May 2024
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 13, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (May 2024)
Pikachu and Eevee in front of PokeStops.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Codes
Codes
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (May 2024)
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others May 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Pokémon Go datamine confirms important changes to Necrozma
Necrozma Debut in Pokémon Go
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go datamine confirms important changes to Necrozma
Adam Newell Adam Newell May 13, 2024
Read Article All Amazon Prime Gaming Pokémon Go bundles and rewards in May 2024
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
All Amazon Prime Gaming Pokémon Go bundles and rewards in May 2024
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 13, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (May 2024)
Pikachu and Eevee in front of PokeStops.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Codes
Codes
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (May 2024)
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others May 13, 2024
Author
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.