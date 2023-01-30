This Pokémon generator creates both amazing and horrifying fusions in just one click

The concept of Pokémon fusion has piqued the interest of many fans throughout the years. People have been talking about it for close to a decade. It’s even spawned a few ‘fusion generators’ like the Infinite Fusion Calculator, created by SDM0 and maintained by Aegide.

What it does, essentially, is let users pick two Pokémon via a dropdown list and fuse them together. It meshes their sprites, resulting in two new species based on them that can look amazing, terrifying, or anything in between. It also generates their Type, Abilities, Stats, and more.

For example, a fusion between Charizard and Clefairy yields some interesting results. The first result, pictured on the left in the image below, looks like a complete and utter monstrosity. It’s basically Charizard scrunched up into a Clefairy-sized ball, and it looks a little discerning.

The second result, however, is actually quite awesome. It’s a full-sized Charizard but with Clefairy’s adorable pink aesthetic, giving the fearsome Fire, Dragon, and Flying-type Pokémon a Fairy-like twist.

Screengrab via Infinite Fusion Calculator

Gardevoir and Arcanine are another interesting fusion. The first outcome, pictured on the left in the image below, looks like something akin to a centaur. It has Arcanine’s lower body, but Gardevoir’s upper body, along with its color scheme. The face is something between them both.

The second outcome, again, is horrifying. It has Arcanine’s face and colors imposed on Gardevoir’s body and looks like the characters from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast fused into one.

Screengrab via Infinite Fusion Calculator

These examples perfectly encapsulate the two extremes the Infinite Fusion Calculator can generate. What’s more, it has a randomization option for all the experiments out there, and it’s addictive.

Given how many Pokémon there are to choose from, there’s no shortage of cool, wacky, wild, fusion outcomes—as long as you’re willing to encounter some that are downright scary.