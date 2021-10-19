The Pokémon Company shares images of TCG cards starring Katy Perry, Post Malone, and J Balvin

Pokémon’s 25th Anniversary has brought some highly anticipated products to the market, as well as some surprising additions to celebrate the event.

New images hint at what would be one of the most unique additions to Pokémon TCG starring artists from the 25th Anniversary music album. Three images were shared on the official P25, Pokémon 25th Anniversary album website late last week showing TCG cards starring Katy Perry, Post Malone, and J Balvin.

Katy Perry V shows the pop star alongside Pikachu sitting at the beach, Post Malone V sees the hip hop artist alongside Butterfree and Dragonite while performing on stage. The last of the revealed cards sees J Balvin V alongside Charizard.

Each of these cards has been drawn by different Pokémon TCG artists and boasts a distinct look and style. There are some subtle details that differ between these images and traditional Pokémon cards as picked up by PokéBeach, including fonts and word placement.

The card numbers on these three cards are birthdates of each artist, which is why they look quite odd and don’t follow the same formula as other cards.

As of right now, it isn’t clear if fans will ever be able to get their hands on physical cards boasting these designs or if they are simply mock-ups to promote the record. But the official Pokémon Instagram did share an image of a physical card to Instagram.