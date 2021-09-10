The Pokemon Company reveals Reshiram and Mewtwo EX from 25th Anniversary Collection

Another Friday meant another pair of cards was revealed from the upcoming October Pokémon TCG 25th Anniversary Collection.

Reshiram will be available within the standard 25th Anniversary Collection booster packs and will be a holographic card like other cards within the set, and features the 25th Anniversary stamp.

Inside the promotional booster pack will be Mewtwo EX, a close reprint of a card first released in the 2012 set Next Destinies. The card boasts the now-retired EX Pokémon type and the 25th Anniversary stamp, as you’d expect.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Image via The Pokémon Company

To get the promotional booster packs you’ll need to purchase four or more of the regular 25th Anniversary packs.

Last week, the fourth generation legendary Pokémon Dialga was revealed, as well as a reprint of Garchomp C LV.X. These were just the latest revealed as part of the highly-anticipated set.

These cards will likely be joining the English anniversary set Celebrations when it launches in the West in October. If you plan on purchasing products from this upcoming range, make sure to get your pre-orders in where possible, as they’re already being quickly snatched up and will likely be unobtainable on launch.