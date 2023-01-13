The Pokémon Company reveals all regular cards from Scarlet and Violet ex

Today, The Pokémon Company gave fans a look at all of the regular cards coming with the first OCG set of 2023, Scarlet and Violet ex.

Alongside some of the already announced Pokémon, like Koraidon and Miraidon, other new species were shown off in this massive drop of cards. In total, the set includes 156 cards before secret rares which will be revealed closer to the release.

Scarlet and Violet are bringing the return of ex cards to the game and included in the regular set are Gardevoir, Koraidon, Miraidon, Great Tusks, Oinkologne, Banette, Toxicroak, Spidops, Arcanine, Magnezone, Gyarados, and Iron Treads. Many of these cards will also be featured in the secret rares once they are eventually revealed.

You can check out all of the cards revealed today and their translations via PokeBeach here.

Of course, there are plenty of other new Paldea faces to see and collect with Scarlet and Violet ex, however, none of the starters have made their OCG debut yet.

Terastallization is the new mechanic joining the game with this set and it seems only two cards so far have been treated with this new form. These are Arcanine and Gyarados. If you’re using a Terastalized Pokémon it will not take damage while it is on the bench. You can tell if your card boasts this form as the artwork shows the crystalized look you’ll recognize from the games.

As was revealed previously, Art Rares and Special Art Rares from VMAX Universe are back for this set. Outside of those already shown, we should start seeing more pop up as players get their hands on the set.

Scarlet and Violet ex will launch in Japan next Friday, Jan. 20.

Pokémon fans in the west will get their chance to nab these cool new cards when they arrive in the TCG on March 31 as part of our first Scarlet and Violet set.