The Pokémon Company reportedly printed over 9 billion cards to combat shortage

That's more than double the number of the previous year.

A new report suggests that The Pokémon Company has printed over 9 billion cards in the last 12 months to deal with a card shortage.

As per Polygon, the data provided by Pokémon states that the company produced more than 9 billion cards in the space of a year. According to the site, it is “double the rate of the year prior,” pointing out that only 3.7 billion cards were made during the same timeline. The report also suggests that more than a quarter of all Pokémon cards printed were produced in the last two years alone.

The Pokémon Company mentioned last year that there was a shortage in Pokémon cards but methods were being used to address the ongoing demand.

“We’re aware that some fans are experiencing difficulties purchasing certain Pokémon [trading card game] products due to very high demand,” the company said on social media. “In response, we are reprinting impacted products at maximum capacity to ensure more fans can enjoy the Pokémon TCG.”

Charlie Hurlocker, a Pokémon expert and senior consultant for grading company CGC, spoke with Polygon about the company’s move to produce more cards. He said The Pokémon Company’s strategy “appears to be working.”

“There’s an entire secondary market that’s based around what any Pokémon card is worth,” Hurlocker said. “Pokémon cards peaked in 2021 at six cents a card — any card was worth six cents, just because there was so much demand. Now that price has catered. It’s like one cent, and the two biggest [bulk] buyers aren’t even purchasing.”