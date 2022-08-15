The Pokémon Company International pledges $25 million to support children and equity organizations

The Pokémon Company International, which is the company responsible for the brand outside of Asia, said today it will commit at least $25 million of support over the next five years to organizations dedicated to improving the lives of children and supporting social equity.

The money will be used primarily as monetary donations to a predetermined group of organizations that work to support children and to help create equitable communities. The company said that it may give monetary support to organizations that reflect the company’s philanthropic mission over the five-year time frame as well.

The Pokémon Company International unveiled a 5-year plan to support organizations that improve the lives of children around the world and social equity.



In addition to monetary support, TPC will also use the money to distribute in-kind donations of Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon Center products to groups who can distribute the toys and games to families and children in need. The organizations chosen are intended to be long-term partners over the five-year initiative.

“The Pokémon Company International is grateful for the opportunity to give back to the communities in which it operates and where Pokémon has been so warmly received since it was first introduced,” said Kenji Okubo, president of The Pokémon Company International. “With [Pokémon’s] universal themes of adventure, friendship, and perseverance, it has also been welcomed into the lives of an incredibly diverse fanbase in countries around the world. We are dedicated to leveraging that unique ability and the support we’ve received from our broad community of Trainers to be a positive force in the lives of children and create a more equitable, inclusive world in which all can flourish.”

As for who TPC is working with for the initiative, it’s identified groups that operate in global, regional, and local settings. The global groups will focus on helping around the world, regional groups will include organizations that operate within countries where the Pokémon brand has a significant presence, and the local groups will focus on communities surrounding the Bellevue, Washington, and London, U.K. areas.

The list of organizations TPC is working with and more information about its philanthropic mission can be found on its corporate website.