The Pokémon Company details updated schedule and rulings for the Play! Pokémon 2022 Championship Series

The road to the Pokémon World Championships has been paved with some new rulings.

The Pokémon Company has started planning out the Play! Pokémon 2022 Championship Series season, with initial plans set to bring in-person competitions back where it’s safe to do so.

The Pokémon Organized Play team is working under the assumption that, over the next 12 months, the 2022 Championship Series will be able to resume as normal, culminating in the Pokémon World Championships finally being hosted in London in August 2022.

Because this will be a semi-extension of the previously canceled 2020 series of events, eligible players will have their 2020 Championship Points (CP) transferred into the 2022 season.

This means players who previously qualified for Worlds under 2020 standards are still qualified for 2022’s first day of competition. Players who reach the new CP qualification threshold in 2021 or 2022 will qualify for the second day of Worlds.

These updated rules will apply to both the TCG and VGC, with more details about those specific qualification standards being shared in the near future.

And because this will be a hybrid event spanning multiple seasons of play, Play! Pokémon has announced that players who have aged out of the division of play in which they previously qualified will still have their Worlds invite maintained regardless of whether they meet the point threshold of their new age division.

Here are the updated age divisions for the 2022 season:

Junior Division: Born in 2010 or later

Senior Division: Born in 2006, 2007, 2008, or 2009

Masters Division: Born in 2005 or earlier

The 2022 World Championships will take place over four days, with day one beginning on a Thursday.