The Pokémon Company celebrates record-breaking 70-percent increase in sales from previous fiscal year

The Pokémon Company reported a massive 70-percent increase in sales after the fiscal year ended on Feb. 28. The company reported over $1.6 billion in sales revenue.

This revenue is the highest The Pokémon Company has ever seen, according to a filing from the Japanese government. The reason for the increase is the Pokémon Company’s solid lineup of games, including new titles, older games that are still popular and generating revenue, and services like Pokémon Home.

Within the last fiscal year, titles such as the new Pokémon Snap, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus hit store shelves across the world. All of these games saw at least some success in the time they launched, and Arceus continues to be a favorite among fans of the Pokémon franchise.

Other Pokémon games have continued to sell well on the Nintendo Switch. According to recent sales figures released by Nintendo, Pokémon Sword and Shield continue to be top sellers as of March 2022. The games sit as No. 5 on Nintendo’s best-selling first-party Switch titles and sold over 24 million copies. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! have also remained in the top 10, with 14.65 and 14.53 million copies sold, respectively. Pokémon Legends: Arceus had 12.64 million copies sold as of March 2022.

The latter half of 2022 and the early months of 2023 are also promising for Pokémon fans. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are set to release sometime later this year, and the appearance of the game seems to be very similar to how Pokémon Legends: Arceus looks. Because players were such big fans of the direction Game Freak took the franchise, it is bound to do just as well, or better than Pokémon Legends: Arceus did.

Although there is no official date or indication that news is coming, some fans are expecting another Pokémon Direct to be announced in the near future, which could give news of even more games planned for release in either late 2022 or early 2023. More details about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will likely also be present in the next Direct.