The final Max Raid Battle Event has gone live in Pokémon Sword and Shield

The era of Pokémon Sword and Shield is almost at its end and ahead of Violet and Scarlet taking over the last Wild Area Event has gone live in the eighth-generation titles.
Now live, this last event will remain active in the games until their live services are completely shut off in the future and you’ll be able to encounter Gigantamax Snorlax. Alongside this, there is plenty of other Pokémon to face.
You’ll find a ton of Pokémon now at random so here is a look at all of the different species that could show up during your time in the Wild Area.
One Star Raids
- Blipbug
- Slizzlipede
Two Star Raids
- Chewtle
- Wooloo
Three Star Raids
- Dubwool
- Orbeetle
Four Star Raids
- Corviknight
- Ditto
Five Star Raids
- Gigantamax Kingler
- Gigantamax Appletun
- Gigantamax Centiskorch
- Gigantamax Orbeetle
- Gigantamax Flapple
- Gigantamax Sandaconda
- Gigantamax Corviknight
- Gigantamax Grimmsnarl
- Gigantamax Garbodor
- Gigantamax Drednaw
- Gigantamax Hatterene
- Gigantamax Butterfree
- Gigantamax Lapras
- Gigantamax Toxtricity
- Gigantamax Gengar
- Gigantamax Duraludon
- Gigantamax Coalossal
- Gigantamax Machamp
- Gigantamax Copperajah
- Gigantamax Snorlax
As you can see there is plenty of variety left in the Wild Area as it draws to a close. With so many Gigantamax Pokémon available to face, each raid will bring something different and keep players active for some time.
Of course, the Pokémon Sword and Shield player base is destined to take a hit when Violet and Scarlet arrive. If you haven’t yet got a pre-order for these games you still have time to do so.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet arrive on Nov. 18.