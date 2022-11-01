The final Max Raid Battle Event has gone live in Pokémon Sword and Shield

The era of Pokémon Sword and Shield is almost at its end and ahead of Violet and Scarlet taking over the last Wild Area Event has gone live in the eighth-generation titles.

Now live, this last event will remain active in the games until their live services are completely shut off in the future and you’ll be able to encounter Gigantamax Snorlax. Alongside this, there is plenty of other Pokémon to face.

Serebii Update: Pokémon Sword & Shield has received its final Max Raid Battle event update. From now until the online services end in the future and offers a chance of battling Pokémon including Gigantamax Snorlax



Details being added @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/N3uRvoBFsz — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) November 1, 2022

You’ll find a ton of Pokémon now at random so here is a look at all of the different species that could show up during your time in the Wild Area.

One Star Raids

Blipbug

Slizzlipede

Two Star Raids

Chewtle

Wooloo

Three Star Raids

Dubwool

Orbeetle

Four Star Raids

Corviknight

Ditto

Five Star Raids

Gigantamax Kingler

Gigantamax Appletun

Gigantamax Centiskorch

Gigantamax Orbeetle

Gigantamax Flapple

Gigantamax Sandaconda

Gigantamax Corviknight

Gigantamax Grimmsnarl

Gigantamax Garbodor

Gigantamax Drednaw

Gigantamax Hatterene

Gigantamax Butterfree

Gigantamax Lapras

Gigantamax Toxtricity

Gigantamax Gengar

Gigantamax Duraludon

Gigantamax Coalossal

Gigantamax Machamp

Gigantamax Copperajah

Gigantamax Snorlax

As you can see there is plenty of variety left in the Wild Area as it draws to a close. With so many Gigantamax Pokémon available to face, each raid will bring something different and keep players active for some time.

Of course, the Pokémon Sword and Shield player base is destined to take a hit when Violet and Scarlet arrive. If you haven’t yet got a pre-order for these games you still have time to do so.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet arrive on Nov. 18.