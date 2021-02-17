The best movesets for Talonflame in Pokémon Go

The Kalos region’s introduction to Pokémon Go during its fourth anniversary brought many new Pokémon into the fray, particularly some that have made waves in the Go Battle League—and there are some exciting additions still to come. One of the stronger additions with the initial release of the sixth generation of Pokémon has been the Fletchling line, particularly the Fire/Flying-type Talonflame.

Fletchling is being featured in March’s Pokémon Go Community Day, making it much easier for players to get their hands on this regional bird from Kalos and even its shiny form. When players evolve its second form Fletchinder into Talonflame on Community Day, it will learn the exclusive Fast Move Incinerate, which will only be available during this event.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Talonflame is one of the only two regional birds that doesn’t follow the trend of the typical Normal/Flying typing—the other being Corviknight, which was introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield and likely won’t be featured in Pokémon Go for some time. The combination of the Fire and Flying types provide Talonflame with a diverse move pool that pairs well with its high Attack stat.

In Pokémon Go, Talonflame is a great contender for both the Great and Ultra Leagues, as well as any special cups that it’s permitted to be used in. For Fast Attacks, Talonflame gets four options of three different types. Many of its Charge Attacks, though, focus on increasing and decreasing its stats at the cost of some hefty charge costs.

Despite its exclusivity with Community Day, Incinerate is only one of the viable options when it comes to Fast Attacks. Peck and Steel Wing are better options due to their type coverages and can help chip down some of the biggest offenders in the Go Battle League—with the added bonus of charging the Charge Attack quickly.

Fire Blast and Hurricane are the best options for Charge Attacks. Unfortunately, Talonflame has glaring weaknesses to Rock, Water, and Electric-types that prevent it from successfully setting up with Flame Charge, despite its low charge requirements. This frailty also makes Brave Bird a risky maneuver, unless the player feels that they can support Talonflame’s damage output with the other Pokémon in their party.

Be on the lookout for the best Talonflame when Pokémon Go’s March Community Day featuring the Tiny Robin Pokémon Fletchling starts on Saturday, March 6 at 11am local time.