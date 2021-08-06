Summer-themed Max Raid Battle Event begins in Pokémon Sword and Shield

The latest Wild Area Event has been announced for Pokémon Sword and Shield, and this week’s edition will feature a summer theme.

With this theme, players can battle and catch a variety of Pokémon with a summer spin on them, including a shiny form of Vanilluxe.

Serebii Update: A new special Max Raid Battle Event featuring various Summer themed Pokémon has begun in Pokémon Sword & Shield including a chance to get Shiny Vanilluxe. Runs until August 8th at 23:59 UTC. Details being added @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/eYQNfMMrLf — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) August 6, 2021

This week’s event will run from now until midnight Sunday, Aug. 8, and will host Pokémon including Vanillite, Goldeen, Nincada, Pinsir, Heracross, Ninjask, Rotom, Seaking, Vanillish, and both Shiny and non-Shiny forms of Vanilluxe.

While these Pokémon don’t have any special attributes, they will come will a variety of TMs up for grabs, as well as berries and the potential for other items. You’ll be able to locate these Pokémon within Max Raid Dens within the Wild Area during the duration of the event.

If you’re looking to add the shiny form of Vanilluxe to your collection then you’ll want to waste no time getting in on the action. After the event ends on Aug. 8, the featured Pokémon in the Max Raid Battles will return to normal until the next event begins.