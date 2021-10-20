Streamer finds out about the Shiny clause in Nuzlocke, promptly loses the Shiny before him

There are tons of videos out there showcasing the many times Pokémon trainers have failed Shinies, but what happened to streamer RecurveOW while he was playing Pokémon Platinum is truly hilarious.

RecurveOW was streaming a Nuzlocke of Pokémon Platinum when he encountered a Shiny Claydol. According to the normal Nuzlocke rules, which are a set of self-imposed rules while playing the game, the player may only catch the first Pokémon they encounter in each area.

When RecurveOW encountered the Claydol, he had already caught a Pokémon in that area, but that is when his chat informed him of the Shiny clause. This is a rule that decreases the difficulty of the Nuzlocke, but it allows for players to catch a Shiny Pokémon—even if a wild Pokémon has already been encountered in that area—because of how rare Shinies are.

It didn’t take long for RecurveOW to decide to implement the rule. “You’re allowed to catch Shinies? Really? Let’s go dude!” RecurveOW shouted, moments before disaster.

RecurveOW’s Ampharos named Butters then readied up to try to paralyze the Pokémon to catch it. He chose the move Thunder Wave, but the Claydol then used Selfdestruct, a move that causes the attacker to faint while dealing massive amounts of damage. RecurveOW then smacked his headphones down on the desk, stood up out of his chair, and laid down on the floor in defeat. Maybe next time, RecurveOW!