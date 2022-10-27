Streamer Alpharad goes IRL ghost-hunting to celebrate Pokémon Go’s Halloween event

Streamer and Pokémon fan Alpharad recently hunted down Ghost-type Pokémon in a “haunted” theater as part of a promotion for Pokémon Go’s ongoing Halloween event.

In a video shared yesterday on YouTube, Alpharad visited the Warner Grand, a movie theater originally built by the famed Warner Bros. in Los Angeles, California in the 1930s. The theater is still used for events, but it’s also supposedly a hub for hauntings. With a paranormal investigator in tow, Alpharad and a friend explored the Warner Grand’s central theater and backstage area looking for both real-life ghosts and Ghost-type Pokemon.

To get into the #PokemonGOHalloween spirit, @alpharad visited a haunted theater to see what Ghost-type Pokémon he would catch in a spooky locale. 👻🎃



Watch how his Halloween-themed Pokémon GO adventures unfolded here: https://t.co/2cUkKXiuWh pic.twitter.com/hHhMr2REhb — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) October 27, 2022

During his time in the theater, Alpharad was able to capture a Shiny Absol, which he says is his absolute favorite Pokemon. He also caught a Haunter, among other Ghost-types. Over the course of the video, the paranormal investigator shared stories about the Warner Grand, including reports of people who’ve heard disembodied voices and been scratched on the back by otherworldly forces. In the tradition of many a YouTube ghost-hunting video, he pulls out several tools and meters to detect abnormal “energy” around Alpharad and crew.

Following in the vein of last year’s event, Pokémon Go‘s 2022 Halloween event will take place in two parts. The first part ran from Oct. 20 to 27 at 10am local time and allowed players to capture Mega Banette and complete unique Halloween Special Research tasks. The second part of the event begins today and runs until Nov. 1 at 10am local time and features capturable Pokémon wearing Spooky Festival costumes. Ghost-types are spawning more frequently throughout the entire event, so players will have a chance to haunt the battlefield with some truly terrifying Pokémon.