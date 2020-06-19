Solstice 2020 event starts today in Pokémon Go

The latest event for Pokémon Go kicks off today.

Trainers will encounter Sun and Moon related Pokémon spawning in large numbers from June 19 to 24 during the 2020 solstice event. This event follows the real-life solstice that’s scheduled to occur tomorrow, which marks the start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and winter in the Southern Hemisphere.

The summer solstice is the longest day of the year, while the winter solstice is the shortest. To follow this pattern, Solrock and Lunatone will be rotating between the U.S. hemispheres. On June 19 and 20, Lunatone will be in the Eastern Hemisphere and Solrock can be caught in the Western Hemisphere.

On June 21 and 22, they’ll both appear in the wild so trainers have the chance to catch both. But on June 23 and 24, they’ll swap hemispheres again. Lunatone will appear in the Western Hemisphere while Solrock will be in the Eastern Hemisphere.

These Pokémon will remain separated in one hemisphere after the event. Trainers will also receive double the amount of Stardust when they catch Lunatone and Solrock during the solstice event.