Shiny Solgaleo and Lunala will be distributed for Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon at Gamestop in October

A new promotion for Pokémon Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, and Ultra Moon will gift trainers with a shiny legendary Pokémon of their choosing this fall.

From Oct. 21 to Nov. 10, anyone who visits a GameStop in the U.S. and uses the Pokémon Pass app nearby can redeem a special download code. The code will allow trainers to get a Shiny Lunala in their copy of Pokémon Ultra Sun or Pokémon Sun, or Shiny Solgaleo for Pokémon Ultra Moon or Pokémon Moon.

This announcement coincides with the future release of the Cosmic Eclipse Pokémon TCG set, which will include a TAG TEAM GX Solgaleo and Lunala card.

Trainers in Europe will also be able to get the Pokémon through unannounced participating retailers from Oct. 1 to Nov. 15.

Shiny Lunala will be distributed with the following level and moves in Pokémon Ultra Sun or Pokémon Sun:

Level: 60

Moves: Moongeist Beam, Psyshock, Moonblast, and Moonlight

Shiny Solgaleo will be distributed with the following level and moves in Pokémon Ultra Moon or Pokémon Moon: