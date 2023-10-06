Scarlet and Violet player obtains new Legendary Pokémon without DLC—but is still missing out

Maybe it's better this way.

Ogerpon without its mask in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC.
Many Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players battled their way through The Teal Mask DLC to catch the Legendary Ogerpon and the Loyal Three—Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti—but one player found a way to obtain them all without the DLC. Now it sounds like they’re missing a few key parts from the DLC, for better or worse.

In an Oct. 4 Reddit thread, a player shared how they obtained all of the Legendaries from The Teal Mask without actually buying the DLC by trading away their Shiny Paradox Pokémon. On top of giving up their rare Shinies, this player also missed out on the whole dark history between Ogerpon and the Loyal Three. That’s why they’re pretending like the four DLC Legendaries are best friends, and they have an adorable family photo to prove it.

Of course, fans who’ve played through the DLC know Ogerpon and the Loyal Three don’t exactly get along. In fact, Ogerpon was the one responsible for putting Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti in their graves in the first place—but only after the three greedy thieves stole the ogre’s masks and hurt her human companion. Needless to say, there’s some bad blood between these Legendary Pokémon.

So, no, Ogerpon and the Loyal Three are not “good friends” according to Kitakami lore, despite what the friendly photos show.

Aside from the dark truth revealed in the DLC’s story, this player also missed out on some pretty important items—Ogerpon’s masks. Ogerpon might wear the Teal Mask by default, but it won’t be able to change its form without the Hearthflame, Wellspring, and Cornerstone Masks. That’s a huge deal, considering how versatile the Grass Legendary is when it has access to its masks to change its typing and Ability whenever it wants.

Normally, the masks are automatically given to the player after capturing Ogerpon, but since this particular player doesn’t have the DLC, they’ll have to see if the masks can be traded over to them. If not, that’s okay. It might be too tempting for the Loyal Three if they see their friend Ogerpon with all those masks, and a huge fight may or may not break out. 

We wouldn’t want anything to ruin the friendship these four DLC Legendaries have with each other because that could end tragically.

