Reshiram, Zekrom, and Kyurem being added to Pokémon Go raids on May 26

The Unova region’s Legendary Dragon-type Pokémon are finally joining Pokémon Go raids, starting with Reshiram on May 26, Niantic announced today.

The Tao Trio from Pokémon Black and White and Black 2/White 2 will be appearing in five-star raids for the first time, bringing more powerful Dragon-types into the game and the potential for other legends, too.

Reshiram, the Vast White Pokémon, will be the first to appear in raids from May 26 to June 16. In addition to being in five-star raids, there will also be Raid Hours for Reshiram each Wednesday while it’s available.

May 27: 6pm to 7pm local time

June 3: 6pm to 7pm local time

June 10: 6pm to 7pm local time

Overall, you’ll have three weeks to capture Reshiram and add the Dragon of Ideals to your team before the event rotates and brings in Zekrom. There are no set dates for when Zekrom or Kyurem will be added, but it won’t be long after Reshiram leaves the raid pool before the next one becomes available.

Once all three dragons have had their time in the spotlight, there will only be a few Pokémon left from generation five that are unavailable in Pokémon Go. This includes Kyurem-White and Kyurem-Black, which are the special forms the Ice-type takes after fusing with Reshiram or Zekrom.

It’s likely that an event involving the Absofusion technique and the DNA Splicer item will be held later this year to round out Unova’s Pokédex before preparations for Kalos and gen six are finalized.