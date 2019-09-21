Report: Pokémon Sword and Shield’s starter evolution details might have been discovered

Yesterday, a brand new Pokemon app launched in Japan known as Dynamax Camera, which allowed trainers to place Pokémon to already taken photos in massive sizes.

The app by itself is very cool, but The Pokémon Company might be kicking themselves a bit after codenames for all Pokémon were found hidden in the app’s code, likely for a future update when more details are revealed.

abcboy on Twitter So far: – Scorbunny: Usagi1 – Sobble: Chameleon1 – Grookey: Gorilla1 – Yamper: Inu1 – Rolycoly: Sekitan1 – Wooloo: Wool1 – Corviknight: Gcommondori3 – Alcremie: Gcream2 – Morpeko: Pospika – Polteageist: Teacup2

Discovered by Twitter user abcboy101, the codenames apparently matchup to the Pokémon they represent and could have even given away what some of the Galar Starter Pokémons final forms might look like.

For instance, Sobble’s line appears to be that of a Chameleon, while Grookeyd is a Gorilla. This would lineup nicely with the June leak that has got a lot of information right so far.

The codenames could even further allude to already revealed Pokémons place in the world. For example, the “2” in the codename for Polteageist and Alcremie could hint at the Pokemon being evolutions of something else that hasn’t been revealed as of yet.

Obviously, this should all be taken with a pinch of salt until the Pokémon Company officially releases anything, as per usual.

H/T GoNintendo